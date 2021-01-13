Roth Capital Increases IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Price Target to $6.00

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

IRIDEX stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $54.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.09.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of IRIDEX at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

