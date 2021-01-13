Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 218413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

ROXG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$2.40 target price on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a market cap of C$563.37 million and a P/E ratio of 38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.66.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

