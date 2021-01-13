Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of RY opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $85.73.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

