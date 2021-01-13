Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.18 ($54.33).

Get BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) alerts:

Shares of BNP opened at €45.34 ($53.34) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.40. BNP Paribas SA has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.