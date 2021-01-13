Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Shares Up 0%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.30. 9,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 32,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.

About Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.