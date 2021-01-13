Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B) (OTCMKTS:RDS/B) Trading Up 2.5%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B) (OTCMKTS:RDS/B) was up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.41 and last traded at $39.34. Approximately 2,797,730 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B) in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

