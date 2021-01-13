Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.29. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

