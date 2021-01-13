RPICoin (RPI) Reaches One Day Volume of $46.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One RPICoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RPICoin has a total market cap of $35,546.13 and $46.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RPICoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 748.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

RPICoin Token Profile

RPI is a token. RPICoin’s total supply is 1,043,691,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,003,679,789 tokens. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RPICoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RPICoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.