RSK Smart Bitcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77,418.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $20.08 million and approximately $77,418.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $36,436.51 or 0.98159205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 551 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

