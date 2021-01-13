Ruff Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.26 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $9.26 million and $1.55 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00043549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00396278 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.59 or 0.04297577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

