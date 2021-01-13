Ruff (RUFF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.31 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ruff has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

