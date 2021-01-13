Rupaya (RUPX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rupaya has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Rupaya has a market capitalization of $10,855.44 and approximately $7.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131,923.90 or 3.72499999 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya (CRYPTO:RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,574,905 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,310 coins. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupaya is the cryptocurrency and digital payments platform for South Asia. The Rupaya network features instant transaction confirmation, double spend protection, anonymity equal to that of physical cash, a self-governing, self-funding model driven by incentivized full nodes and a clear roadmap for on-chain scaling to up to 400MB blocks using custom-developed open source hardware. “

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

