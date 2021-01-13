Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 31260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUP. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) from C$3.45 to C$6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$7.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.13.

In other Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$79,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,659,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$105,177,255. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,600 shares of company stock worth $58,435 and have sold 30,900 shares worth $168,400.

About Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

