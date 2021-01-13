RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) (LON:RWS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $592.83

RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) (LON:RWS) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $592.83 and traded as low as $521.00. RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) shares last traded at $529.00, with a volume of 458,798 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 547.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 592.83.

Get RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L)’s payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.