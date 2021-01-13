Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded by Mizuho

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

