Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Sabre alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 16,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,136,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after buying an additional 5,105,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 657.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 44,133 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,764,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.