SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Eric Domagalski Sells 1,619 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $56.45. 1,029,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,002. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,462.12 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $59.62.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

