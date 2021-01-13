Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Up 177.3% in December

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 177.3% from the December 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 299.3% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 189,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 72.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 181,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 76,248 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 86,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter.

SMM opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

