Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.13

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.13 and traded as high as $22.63. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 205,296 shares changing hands.

SZG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.93 ($17.56).

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.13.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

