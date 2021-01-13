Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) & Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Head to Head Analysis

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) and Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sands China and Lifestyle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sands China N/A N/A N/A Lifestyle International N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of Sands China shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sands China and Lifestyle International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sands China $8.81 billion 3.74 $2.03 billion $2.51 16.22 Lifestyle International $451.96 million 2.45 $241.25 million $4.02 4.58

Sands China has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestyle International. Lifestyle International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sands China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sands China has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifestyle International has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sands China and Lifestyle International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sands China 0 3 1 0 2.25 Lifestyle International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sands China beats Lifestyle International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 11,716 hotel rooms and suites, 158 restaurants, 2.1 million square feet of retail malls, 1.7 million square feet of MICE space, 4 permanent theatres, a 15,000-seat arena, and casinos. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; security services; human resources administration services; mall management services; travel and tourism agency services; customer development services; and procurement, marketing, and administrative services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Venetian Venture Development Intermediate II.

About Lifestyle International

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services. The company is also involved in the provision of property development, investment, and management, as well as hotel investment services; and restaurant and club operation, advertising, and financing activities. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

