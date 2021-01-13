Sandspring Resources (CVE:SSP) Trading ∞ Higher

Sandspring Resources Ltd. (CVE:SSP) traded up ∞ on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 331,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 290,388 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.90 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73.

Sandspring Resources Company Profile (CVE:SSP)

Sandspring Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, explores for and develops gold and related minerals in Guyana, South America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's primary resource property is the Upper Puruni property, including the Toroparu gold project, which covers a total of 138,740 acres comprising 7 small scale claims, 98 medium scale prospecting permits, 13 medium scale mining permits, and 2 contiguous prospecting licenses.

