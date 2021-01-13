Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 192850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.81.

SSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Get Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 184.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.11. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.91 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,800,490.40. Also, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,440 shares in the company, valued at C$4,217,371.20.

About Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.