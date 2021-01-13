SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Raised by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. SAP accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 340.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.42. 8,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,626. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.79. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

