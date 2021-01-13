Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Holdings Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Sapiens International worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 85.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $35.23.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sapiens International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

