Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SPPJY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sappi has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sappi will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sappi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

