Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 263887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.34.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The company has a market cap of C$14.78 billion and a PE ratio of 24.87.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9299998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.89%.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

