Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $12.00. 343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Savaria in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

