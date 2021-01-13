(SCG.V) (CVE:SCG) Trading Down 3.8%

(SCG.V) (CVE:SCG)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 125,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 976,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25.

(SCG.V) Company Profile (CVE:SCG)

Fintech Select Ltd, formerly SelectCore Ltd, is a provider of point-of-sale transaction processing and electronic distribution solutions for the prepaid telecom and financial services market. The Company operates in two segments: distribution of prepaid wireless airtime and providing prepaid card services.

