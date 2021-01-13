Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of SBBTF stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $37.31.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.