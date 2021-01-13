Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L) (LON:SCF) Shares Down 0.5%

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L) (LON:SCF) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 281.04 ($3.67) and last traded at GBX 283.50 ($3.70). Approximately 15,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 49,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.73 million and a PE ratio of 22.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 250.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L)’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

In related news, insider Fraser McIntyre bought 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £341.90 ($446.69).

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

