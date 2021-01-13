Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 805,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 14.5% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC owned 0.56% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $41,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48.

