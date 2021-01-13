Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.29

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.29 and last traded at $93.27, with a volume of 6424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.91.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.50.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.