Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.51

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.51 and last traded at $61.49, with a volume of 4860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

