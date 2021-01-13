Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 316.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,110 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

