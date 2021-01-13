Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Shares Down 6.7%

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $240.00 and last traded at $280.00. 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 68 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.98.

Get Scope Industries alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $7.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Scope Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scope Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.