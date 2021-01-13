Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
SRCRF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,861. Scorpio Gold has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
