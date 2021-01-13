Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SRCRF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,861. Scorpio Gold has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Ridge and Goldwedge. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

