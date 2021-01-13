Scotiabank Cuts Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$104.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$104.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research upgraded Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$94.50 to C$103.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.60.

TSE BMO traded up C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$99.71. 797,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,740. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$55.76 and a 12 month high of C$104.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$83.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.19.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

