Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 10,800 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of AdaptHealth worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 23.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 26,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,883 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $841,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -612.23.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $284.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,652,501. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

