Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 119.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,119 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $20,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $796,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.45, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.27. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,179 shares of company stock worth $11,317,578. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

