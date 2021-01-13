Scout Investments Inc. Buys 70,695 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 188.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,695 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $16,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.10. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $167.37. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.89.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $724,530.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,197 shares of company stock valued at $64,499,056.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

