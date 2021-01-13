Scout Investments Inc. Buys 7,800 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.80% of TPI Composites worth $15,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPIC opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $345,142.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $54,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

