Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,022 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 32,682 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of Expedia Group worth $23,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 804.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.93.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

