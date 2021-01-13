Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $20,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $294.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.61 and its 200-day moving average is $236.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.19.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

