Scout Investments Inc. Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.29% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

EBS stock opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,462,274.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

