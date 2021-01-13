Scout Investments Inc. Has $16.63 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,316 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Henry Schein worth $16,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,222,000 after buying an additional 883,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 103,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Henry Schein by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 497,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,231,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HSIC stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
