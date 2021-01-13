Scout Investments Inc. Has $18.72 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 191.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of DexCom worth $18,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 991.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after buying an additional 165,531 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 902.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 135,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,111,000 after buying an additional 125,283 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.83.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $435,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,579 shares of company stock worth $17,305,761. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $360.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.01 and its 200 day moving average is $386.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

