Scout Investments Inc. Has $19.05 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Teleflex worth $19,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFX opened at $397.06 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $414.72. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

