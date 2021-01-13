Scout Investments Inc. Has $24.01 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,238 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.34% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $24,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Knight Equity cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of KNX opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.