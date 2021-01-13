Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,941 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vail Resorts worth $17,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 23.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $66,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $283.78 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.54 and a 200 day moving average of $233.42.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.85.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

