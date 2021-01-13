Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 422,256 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,256 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Exelixis worth $22,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $3,275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,300,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,746 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,601. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

